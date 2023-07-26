Stone Pelting On Vande Bharat Trains Cost Railways Rs 55 Lakh, 151 Arrested

In recent times, incidents of stone pelting on high-speed Vande Bharat trains have raised serious concerns about passenger safety and railway property protection. The frequency of such events prompted MP Queen Oja to raise questions in the Lok Sabha seeking clarity on the matter. In response, the Minister of Railways, Communications, and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw provided crucial insights into the gravity of the situation and the measures taken to address the issue.

The incidents of stone pelting on Vande Bharat trains, which have occurred during the years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and up to June 2023, have led to significant losses for the Indian Railways. An approximate amount of Rs 55.60 lakhs has been incurred as damage to the trains due to these distressing events. However, it is essential to note that there have been no reports of incidents causing loss of life or damage to passenger belongings.

Highlighting the division of responsibilities, the Minister emphasised that 'Police' and 'Public Order' are State subjects, and the State Governments bear the primary responsibility for crime prevention, detection, registration, and investigation, including maintaining law and order. This responsibility is carried out through their respective law enforcement agencies, such as Government Railway Police (GRP) and District Police. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) complemented these efforts to enhance the security and protection of railway property, passengers, and passenger areas.

In response to the stone pelting incidents, the Railway Protection Force has been actively working in coordination with the Government Railway Police, District Police, and the civil administration to curb such activities and safeguard passengers and railway property. A total of 151 individuals involved in stone pelting have been apprehended to address this security challenge effectively.

To mitigate the impact of such incidents, the RPF has implemented various measures, including regular awareness programs such as Operation Sathi in inhabited areas adjacent to the railway tracks. These programs aim to sensitise people about the serious consequences of stone pelting and the potential dangers it poses to passengers and railway infrastructure.

Public awareness campaigns have also been initiated to highlight the repercussions of agitations leading to damage and destruction of railway property. The train escorting parties have been assigned the crucial task of remaining vigilant in vulnerable sections to promptly respond to such incidents.

In addition, detailed guidelines have been put in place to control stone pelting on moving trains, and actions are being taken based on thorough analyses of such incidents to prevent their recurrence. Regular drives against anti-social elements in affected sections further bolster the efforts to deter miscreants from engaging in such unlawful activities.

Passengers' safety and security have been prioritised and various communication channels, such as the Rail Madad Portal and Helpline Number 139, have been made readily accessible for immediate assistance. The Railways have also taken to social media platforms to engage with passengers and address their security concerns effectively.

Furthermore, enhanced surveillance measures, such as the installation of CCTV cameras in coaches and at railway stations, have been implemented to ensure heightened security for passengers.

State Level Security Committees for Railways (SLSCR) have been constituted for all States/Union Territories to monitor and review security arrangements regularly.