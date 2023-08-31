Stones Hit Mantralaya Building Due To Metro Blasting Work, Window Of Minister's Office Damaged

Stones flying due to blasting work for the Mumbai Metro line 3 hit a window of a minister's office at the Mantralaya building in south Mumbai and also damaged three cars on the premises on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

While nobody was injured in the incident, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) said it was stopping the controlled blasting work near the Mantralaya which houses the headquarters of the Maharashtra government.

A case of negligence would be registered in connection with the incident, said an official of the Marine Drive police station.

A stone hit a window of a minister's office, said an official, without disclosing the minister's name.

In a statement, the MMRC said blasting was being done to break hard rock as part of excavation work of the entry/exit of the Mantralaya subway.

"Blasting work has been going on for quite some time without any problems. However today some windows of Mantralaya got damaged during this operation. We assure that MMRC conducts its work with all due diligence. We will review the work. Till then, we are stopping controlled blasting work at the subway near Mantralaya and work will be restarted only after causes are studied and corrective action is taken," it said.