Stones Pelted At Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Cavalcade In Patna's Sohgi Village

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cavalcade was on Sunday pelted with stones in Patna in which window panes of some cars shattered. At the time of the incident, Nitish Kumar was not inside the cavalcade.

According to sources, the incident took place near Sohgi village under Gaurichak police station limits. People, according to the clip, are seen pelting stones at CM's carcade near Sohgi village. Only security personnel were present in the cavalcade. The cavalcade was being sent before Nitish Kumar's visit to Gaya on Monday, August 22, to inspect the rubber dam and drought situation.

On the way from Patna to Gaya, the cavalcade was blocked by the villagers. People were reportedly angry over the murder of a youth who was missing for 2-3 days. Injuries were also reported in the incident.

This development comes days after the formation of the Janata Dal (United)-Rashtriya Janata Dal came to power after Nitish Kumar severed ties with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Nitish Kumar can be option for PM face if other parties want: JD(U) president

On the political front, JD(U) president Lalan Singh on Friday said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar can be an option for the opposition's prime ministerial candidate if the other parties want.

Singh said that Kumar's primary focus is on uniting opposition parties to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and he will visit New Delhi to meet leaders from various parties after the vote of confidence in the Bihar assembly next week.

Kumar, who is the longest serving chief minister of Bihar and the main face of the JD(U), is not a contender for the opposition's prime ministerial candidate, his close aide Singh told PTI.

Asked for the party's view in case of other opposition parties back him to take on the mantle, he said, "If other parties decide and want so, then it's an option."

He said opposition parties should decide on the leadership to take on the Modi-led BJP in the next Lok Sabha polls. "Or, all parties should fight unitedly to defeat the BJP and decide later who will be their leader. Both options are there. Nitish Kumar will work on bringing all other parties fighting the BJP on one platform to pose a united challenge to its rule," Singh said.