Stones Pelted At Newly Launched Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express Train

Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express was attacked on Wednesday, July 5 by some unknown assailants. Stones were pelted at the 20661 Vande Bharat Express train at 8:40 am when it was passing the Kadur Station. The stones were pelted at the EC-1 and C5 coach damaging the windowpane and outer glass of the lavatory. Seats No. 43 and 44 in the bogie came under attack.

According to Railways, no passenger suffered any injuries. The railway police force is investigating the matter. The said Vande Bharat train was attacked earlier on July 1. Soon after the train left Davangere station, some unknown persons pelted stones at the locomotive. However, there were no injuries, and the train service was not disrupted.

These attacks come after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Bengaluru - Dharwad Vande Bharat Express on June 28. This is the fourth such instance in Karnataka in which stones have been hurled at the Vande Bharat trains.

In February this year, stones were pelted at the Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express. In this attack, six window panes were damaged, however, there were no casualties. To ensure no such incident occurs in future, RPF officers have been deployed on the Vande Bharat Express trains.