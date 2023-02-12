Stones Pelted At Union MoS Muraleedharan's Residence In Kerala, Accused Nabbed

Kerala police on Sunday, February 12 arrested a 45-year-old man named Manoj for allegedly pelting stones at the residence of Union Minister V Muraleedharan. Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Police asserted that a window pane of Union Minister V Muraleedharan's house in Ulloor was found vandalised last Thursday.

An investigation was launched on Thursday to nab the culprits. According to police, unidentified people pelted stones at the Union Minister's residence in Uloor in Thiruvananthapuram.

Accused nabbed

A senior police official further said that the window pane of the Minister's house in Ulloor was found smashed. Muraleedharan was not present at the house when it was vandalised. Later, a house help found the window pane smashed and informed relatives and party workers about the incident.

Notably, Kerala police formed a special team to investigate the alleged stone pelting at the Union Minister's residence in Thiruvananthapuram.