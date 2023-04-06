Stones Pelted At Vande Bharat Train In Andhra's Visakhapatnam; Third Incident In 3 Months

Another incident of Vande Bharat Express train vandalism has been reported from Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. According to railway officials, the incident took place on Wednesday, April 5 when some unknown miscreants allegedly pelted stones at the Vishakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat train, breaking its glass window. Notably, due to this vandalism, the train was delayed by four hours.

"Vandebharat Express leaving Visakhapatnam on Wednesday was rescheduled to leave at 09:45 Hrs instead of its scheduled departure at 05:45 hrs as the C-8 coach window glass is broken due to stone pelting by miscreants," Waltair Division Railway said in an official press release. It is pertinent to mention that this is the third time stone pelting has been reported on the Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat train.

Stones pelted at Vande Bharat Express train

Earlier in January, stones were pelted at the express train in Visakhapatnam City during maintenance. The glass pane of a coach was damaged near Kancharapalem as unknown people attacked the train.

"Some unknown persons pelted stones at Vande Bharat train as it reached Visakhapatnam for maintenance and train run. Stones were pelted on train coaches during it was going to the coach care centre for maintenance from Visakhapatnam station... It was a very unfortunate incident. The coach glass of the brand new Vande Bharat train was broken after some unknown persons pelted stones on the coach near Kancharapalem," Division Railway Manager (DRM) Anup Kumar Sethupati said in a statement.

Following this incident, three people were arrested by the Railway Police Force in connection with the train's vandalism.

A similar incident of stone pelting was reported on February 10, when the Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat express train was targeted by anti-social elements who allegedly pelted stones at the train. Reportedly, the attack occurred before the train reached the Mahabubabad district of Telangana.

(With inputs from ANI)