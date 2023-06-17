Stones Pelted, Cops Injured In Violent Protest Against Anti-encroachment Drive In Gujarat

One person was killed and several others were injured in violent protests that erupted in Gujarat's Junagadh on Friday (June 16) night when the Municipal Corporation officials served a demolition notice to an illegal mosque. It triggered a high-octane drama and more than 500 people gathered around the religious place. Stones were pelted, vehicles were torched, and cops were left injured in the violent protest.

Several police officials have been injured, including the Deputy Superintendent of Police, in the violent protest. The police personnel had to resort to lathi-charge and firing of tear gas to bring the law and order situation under control. As many as 174 people were detained from the protest site in connection with the violence.

What led to violent protests?

A 'Mosque' near Majewadi Gate was served a notice by the Junagadh Municipal Corporation that sought information regarding the validity of the land on which the structure has been built. The notice further allowed five days of time to produce evidence that the religious structure has been made in a legal manner. The notice created a massive ruckus and protesters triggered violence.

Junagadh SP Ravi Teja Vasamsetty while commenting on the matter, said, "A mosque near Majewadi Gate was given notice by the Junagadh Municipal Corporation to present the documents within 5 days. Around 500-600 people had gathered there yesterday. The police were convincing them not to block the road."

Vasamsetty further said, "Stones were pelted at around 10.15 pm and people came to attack the police. Lathicharge was done by police to disperse the crowd. Police personnel got injured in this incident. 174 people have been rounded up. A civilian has died prima facie due to stone pelting but it will be clear after the postmortem report. Further investigation underway."