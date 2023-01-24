Stones Pelted In JNU Campus Over Screening Of Controversial BBC Documentary

Stone pelting, ruckus and sloganeering were reported at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus over the screening of a controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to sources, slogans were also raised against the government. The JNU students' union has alleged that the students linked to Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) were behind the stone pelting incident.

This development comes after the JNUSU could not hold the proposed screening of a BBC documentary with a student outfit alleging that the varsity's administration cut power and internet at the union's office.

Students reportedly watched the documentary on their mobile phones, All India Students Association (AISA) national president N Sai Balaji claimed.

"They (the JNU administration) have cut off the power and internet. We shared the documentary with other students and are watching it together," Balaji said.

The central government on Friday directed Youtube and Twitter to block links to the documentary titled 'India: The Modi Question'. The External Affairs Ministry has disparaged the documentary as a "propaganda piece" that lacks objectivity and reflects a colonial mindset.

Student group screens BBC documentary on PM Modi at Hyderabad varsity, report sought

On January 21, a students group- The Fraternity Movement - at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) screened the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at its campus. The documentary was screened without prior notice or permission prompting varsity authorities to seek a report on the event for taking necessary action.