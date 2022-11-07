Stones Pelted On Vande Bharat Express Bearing Owaisi, Waris To Gujarat; Windows Damaged

Stones were pelted on a Mumbai-bound Vande Bharat Express on Monday in which All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi, party spokesperson Waris Pathan, and other party leaders were travelling.

The window of the Vande Bharat Express compartment in which Owaisi and other Gujarat AIMIM leaders were travelling from Ahmedabad to Surat was damaged in the incident. The episode took place a few kilometres before the Surat station.

Travelling from Ahmedabad to surat vande bharat Express

.#GujaratElections2022 pic.twitter.com/ewLxFFUnee — Waris Pathan (@warispathan) November 7, 2022

In the visuals, the double-pane glass window can be seen damaged from the outside while no damage is seen on the inside. Another image shows police personnel in the train compartment.

Waris Pathan said that two stones were pelted on their compartment in a matter of 10-15 seconds.

Owaisi is in Gujarat ahead of assembly elections next month, which would be conducted in two phases on December 1 and December 5. The votes will be counted on November 12. Of the 182 constituencies in Gujarat, 89 seats will vote in the first phase and the remaining 93 in the second phase.

In Surat, Owaisi targets PM Modi

Addressing a gathering in Surat, Asaduddin Owaisi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Modi says I have made Gujarat. So wasn't Gujarat there before? What are you saying Modi ji, Gujarat has been made by my sisters from Saurashtra, diamond polishers from Surat and hardworking people of the state."

The Hyderabad MP also asked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government to remove the commercial tax. "You say ease of business, then remove the tax," he said.