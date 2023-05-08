Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday, May 8 lashed out at Mamata Banerjee following her announcement to ban ‘The Kerala Story’ in West Bengal. “Don’t indulge in the politics of appeasement,” Anurag Thakur stated.

“I request West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that please do not indulge in the politics of appeasement. The Kerala Story' is not just a film. There are some people who want to lure girls into the path of terrorism, and their face has been exposed in this film,” said Anurag Thakur while speaking exclusively to Republic TV.

"The ones who are opposing the film are doing it due to political reasons. The movie will take you towards the harsh reality. Awareness will lead to transformation. The movie has shown what is going on in god's own country-Kerala. It may be an eye-opener," Union Minister Thakur added.

#LIVE | Union Minister @ianuragthakur slams Mamata Banerjee while speaking to Republic for banning 'The Kerala Story' in the state of West Bengal



Tune in to WATCH-https://t.co/JBOJSkzlid as Arnab debates #KeralaStorySuperhit at 9 PM. pic.twitter.com/wS15nyleLN — Republic (@republic) May 8, 2023

“Political parties opposing the movie are backing PFI, terrorism, and ISIS, " said Information and Broadcast Minister Anurag Thakur after he watched the movie on Monday with his wife.

West Bengal CM’s announcement to ban ‘The Kerala Story’

Notably, the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday, May 8 announced the decision to ban 'The Kerala Story'.

“What is "The Kashmir Files"? It is to humiliate one section. What is "The Kerala Story"?... It is a distorted story,” said West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee while announcing her decision.

The state chief secretary has been instructed by the chief minister of Bengal to see that the movie is taken off the screens playing it in the state. According to Mamata Banerjee, the choice was made to "maintain peace in Bengal" and prevent any incidents of “violence and hate crimes.”

The controversy behind the ‘The Kerala Story’

Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani play the key characters in ‘The Kerala Story.’ Sen's movie ‘The Kerala Story’ received criticism following the release of its trailer which claimed that “32,000 girls from the state went missing and later joined the terrorist group, ISIS.”