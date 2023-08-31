Stop Cauvery Water Release To TN, Approach SC, Bommai As Karnataka Seeks Legal Help

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday (August 31) demanded that the State Government immediately stop the release of Cauvery River water to Tamil Nadu, file an appeal in the Supreme Court and fight a legal battle. He further questioned the need for a legal consultation now after Karnataka has already begun releasing water and said an appeal against the order to release water to Tamil Nadu is yet to be filed in the Supreme Court.

The BJP leader accused the Congress Government of failing to protect the interests of farmers and the drinking water needs of people in Karnataka. "The government has been faltering on the Cauvery issue since the beginning. Already about 15 TMC water, by way of releasing 10 thousand cusecs (cubic feet per second) water every day, has been released as per the order of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) directive but no legal action has been taken against it," he said attacking the State Government.

What’s the point of legal consultation now? asks Former CM

Bommai wondered what was the point of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar discussing the issue with legal experts when the government has already started releasing 5,000 cusecs of water daily on the instructions of CWMA. An appeal against the previous order should've been filed with the Supreme Court, which has not been done yet, he said.

"I demand that the release of water should be immediately stopped an appeal to the Supreme Court should be filed and a legal fight should be initiated by making strong convictions. The Congress Government has failed to protect the drinking water requirements of Karnataka state and the interest of the farmers," Bommai said.

Earlier, CWMA had ordered Karnataka to release 10,000 cusecs of water daily for 15 days. Karnataka later appealed to the authority against its order saying that there were inadequate rains in the watershed regions of Cauvery. The CWMA ordered Karnataka to release water to ensure that 5,000 cusecs reach Biligundlu in Tamil Nadu daily till September 12.