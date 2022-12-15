'Stop Destroying Arunachal Pradesh': Tibetans Protest Over India-China Face-off In HP

After Indian and Chinese troops engaged in a face-off along the Line of Actual Control in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9, members of 'The Regional Tibetan Youth Congress' in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala staged a massive protest and raised slogans against the Chinese government with placards in their hands saying 'Stop Destroying Arunachal Pradesh'.

The Tibetans and locals of Dharamshala came together and protested over the India-China face-off in which Indian Bravehearts were seen making a bold attempt to push back a large Chinese troop.

For decades, Dharamshala has been the seat of the Tibetan government-in-exile and a mini-Tibet in India. A large number of Tibetans had to leave their country because of the aggressive tendencies of the Chinese and have now taken refuge in India.

Republic at Yangtze region near LAC

On Thursday, team from Republic Media Network arrived at the Yangtze region which is 6.5 km near the area where the clash actually took place in LAC. Notably, google maps confirmed the location and it was next to the Bum La Pass which is the meeting point of both the Army. However, due to security reasons, the forward areas were restricted.

According to the sources, the Indian Army’s outpost Yenkey was the target of the PLA as they planned to capture the post located in the Yangtse area of the Tawang Sector. The PLA soldiers came from their post which is opposite the Indian Army's Yenkey post and the distance among them was only 1 km. Over the past decade, PLA has made several attempts to capture the Yenkey post of the Indian Army but has remained unsuccessful.

The very recent attempts were made in 2016 and then in October last year. Notably, after October 2021 Indian Armed forces made almost mirror deployment in numbers to that of the Chinese side.