'Stop Devotees From Taking Mobile Phones Inside Temples,' Madras HC Orders Tamil Nadu Govt

The Madurai bench of the Madras HC has directed the Tamil Nadu government to stop devotees from carrying mobile phones inside all temples in the state.

Abheet Sajwan
Madras HC

Image: ANI


In a very strong message, the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Government of Tamil Nadu to stop devotees from carrying mobile phones inside all the temples of the state, so as to "maintain purity and sanctity."

This comes after the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, in November, issued a notice to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking prohibition of possession and usage of smartphones inside Tiruchendur Subramaniya Swamy temple. 

Agama rule of every Hindu temple prohibits recording videos of poojas

The litigant, M Seetharaman, stated that the agama rule of every Hindu temple prohibits recording videos of poojas or clicking photos of idols in the temple.

"Therefore, cameras are not permitted in temples," he added. But smartphones are being used by devotees as a substitute to take snaps of idols and poojas, and the temple administration is unable to control the same, he alleged.

Noting that the HR&CE department has taken steps to prevent devotees from bringing mobile phones to the Madurai Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, he requested that similar measures be implemented at the Tiruchendur temple.

