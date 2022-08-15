On the occasion of the 76th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his anguish while addressing the nation from the Red Fort and made an emotional appeal to the nation with a powerful message urging every Indian to take a pledge to stop disrespecting women. While speaking on one of the pledges- 'Unity', the Prime Minister lamented that we tend to insult women on many occasions and advised to change the mentality towards women in everyday life as the 'Pride of Nari Shakti' will play a vital role in fulfilling the dreams of India.

"I can't live without stating this pain from the Red Fort, but if I won't share my pain with my countrymen, then where else will I go? Due to some reason or other, such distortion has come within us, be it in our speech or behaviour we have made a tendency to insult women in our everyday life. Can we take a pledge, through our sanskar or effort to free the women from all forms of disrespect? Honouring women is very important for fulfilling the potential of the nation as it is an important pillar of India's growth. The pride of Nari Shakti will play a vital role in fulfilling the dreams of India. We need to support our Narishakti," said PM Modi.

'Nari shakti will help us achieve goals sooner': PM Modi

Further addressing the prominence of the Nari Shakti, PM Modi stated that in this decade of technology, India has proved its mettle in the world and new opportunities are coming up for our youngsters. To realise the Amrit Kaal, we have to ensure the optimum outcome of our human resources, he stressed.

"Look at our courts today, the women working are a force to reckon. Women power is also witnessed in our police force, giving safety to all. In the coming years, I see the contribution of women growing further with new strength and faith. I can see in the coming 25 years of Independence of India, the contribution of women will be immense. The more facilities we give to our daughters, the greater returns they will give. "Nari shakti" (woman power) will help us achieve goals in lesser time," added PM.

In his speech, PM Modi also recalled the contributions of the women freedom fighters of India. "Every India is filled with pride when they remember the strength of the women of India, be it Rani Laxmibai, Jhalkari Bai, Chennamma, Begun Hazrat Maha."

Earlier today, PM Modi hoisted the National Flag amid a 21-gun salute by the indigenously developed howitzer gun, ATAGS. This was followed by a shower of flower petals from helicopters. Earlier in the day, PM Modi also visited Rajghat to pay his respects to Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation.

Image: Twitter/@BJP4India, PTI