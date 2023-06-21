Stop 'killing' Raika Forest: Jammu Activists, Lawyers Press Government

The massive JCB loaders that drive across Jammu’s Raika forests seem to halt the protest of dozens of lawyers and environmental activists who are demanding a rollback of the state administration's decision to shift Jammu Kashmir High Court. As per an administrative order, the J&K High Court will be shifted from Janipur to Raika Forest area, which, the protesters argue, poses “major environmental challenges”.

Protesters’ booming agitation

Carrying big banners and placards, the activists have been clamouring the Jammu Kashmir administration to reverse their decision.

“We are on a mission to save the lungs of Jammu and we will not stop until people understand the worth of Raika forest as it will be the future generations of Jammu that have to bear the cost of this self-inflicted natural disaster,” a young environmental activist Anmol Ohrie said.

"A total of 38,000 trees will be axed in 813 kanals of land which is also habitat of wildlife. It will directly impact 150 species of trees and will lead to soil erosion and increase in floods. The shifting of wildlife in the area including foxes, porcupine, rabbit, mongoose, wild pigs, musk deer (an endangered animal under IUCN red list), snakes, and leopards will increase human-animal conflict,” said another environmental activist sharing details on the large-scale deforestation.

Lawyers in support of locals; to hold protest at Jantar Mantar

Young Lawyers Association Vice President Advocate Gagandeep Singh told Republic World that the lawyer community had offered its full support to the protesting environmentalists and that they were “opposed to the decision to move the High Court to the Raika Forest Complex” as it would result in extensive deforestation in Jammu City, affecting the regions’ population adversely.

“Around 40,000 trees will be axed in the process of shifting the High Court from Janipur to Raika forest area, it is nothing but sheer waste of public exchequer as High Court can be built at the present location and it will be suitable for one and all,” he added.

The Young Lawyers Association has additionally vowed to stage a demonstration at Jantar Mantar in Delhi if their complaint is not addressed. Advocate Gagandeep stated, “We urge the government to accept our demand and roll back the decision of shifting the High Court to Raika Forest area which will pose a major threat to our environment. We will call a meeting of the General House and will go ahead unitedly.”