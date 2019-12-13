"Stop Taking Domestic Issues To Foreign Soil": Amit Malviya On Congress' Global Protest

After the Congress party decided to launch a global protest against the Indian government by holding protests outside Indian embassies in foreign countries, BJP leader Amit Malviya said, “As a country, we have always believed that foreign soil must not be used for denigrating Indian government or the state of India or the country as a whole. But over the last few years, we have seen that the Congress party has actively sided with foreign agencies, foreign governments, foreign political leaders to undermine the Indian government and the decisions it has taken.”

IOC meets Jeremy Corbyn

Citing an instance when the overseas wing of the Congress party went against the Indian interest, Malviya said, “We recently saw, the overseas wing of the Congress party in the United Kingdom went and met Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the labor party which is widely known to be anti-India, anti-Hindu, and lobbied against government’s decision to abrogate 370”.

Speaking on the unprecedented decision of the Congress party to hold protest in front of Indian embassies, Malviya said, “This is unprecedented, it is uncalled for, it really shows the depravity of the Congress party and its affiliates world over. I just hope that better sense prevails, and they just stop taking domestic issues out there globally.”

In a shocking twist to the Opposition's protests against the ruling government, the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) will stage demonstrations outside Indian embassies from America to England and Australia to Saudi Arabia on Saturday. The protest dated on December 14 will attack the Modi government for India's economy and India's deteriorating condition. Sources report that Rahul Gandhi's aide Sam Pitroda will be heading the protests pledging solidarity to Congress' Bharat Bachao rally on Saturday in Delhi.

