'Stop Wearing Saffron, Be Modern': Congress' Husain Dalwai Insults UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha member Husain Dalwai has stoked controversy by insulting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who is on his visit to Mumbai to attract investors for his state, saying that the latter should stop wearing saffron and be more modern and only then the businesses will come to UP.

Speaking to reporters, Congress Maharashtra leader Husain Dalwai said, "Rather than taking business from another state, I will say to Yogi Adityanath Ji that start your business in your own state and for that, rather than speaking on religious issues, rather than roaming in saffron clothes, be more modern and have modern thoughts, then the businesses will come there."

BJP hits back at Congress

Hitting back at Congress leader, BJP's leader Ram Kadam said, "Is Congress leader's statement not an insult to the saints who wear saffron? What has happened to the Congress party and its leaders? Why do they have an objection to the saffron colour? Saffron is not just a colour of the Hindu flag or the dress of Hindu saints, it represents sacrifice, dedication, knowledge, purity and spirituality."

Maharashtra BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar slammed Congress over its leader's 'hatred' towards CM Yogi. "This is the old practice of Congress. The Congress which divide the whole country partitioned the country on religious lines and after independence, it indulged in the appeasement of Muslims. Not only, Maharashtra Congress people always flourished on the basis of hatred for the Uttar Bharatiya and Bihari and all the state people. And that’s why they are making such a statement against Uttar Pradesh’s successful Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath."

"Mumbai BJP may think to file a case against the concern Congress leader for his hateful statement," teh BJP leader told Republic.