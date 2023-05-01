Storm Erupts Over 'The Kerala Story', BJP-Congress Trade Barbs; Left Calls It 'propaganda'

'The Kerala Story' has been in the eye of the storm ever since its trailer dropped on April 26. After Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's response, the Congress party has called the film a 'propaganda movie.' Calling it a 'calculated conspiracy of BJP', Hannan Mollah of CPI(M) said that the movie is a result of a concerted campaign by the RSS and the BJP against the Kerala people.

The Film 'The Kerala Story' triggers political fight

"It is a conspiracy against Kerala. From India, thousands of people are going abroad for jobs. 90% of nurses in Gulf countries are from Kerala. Kerala women go there for service and it hasn't begun now, they have been going for ages," said Hannan Mollah.

He further asserted that RSS and the BJP want to destroy the Kerala economy because women of the state are going and earning and developing the economy of the state. "They want to create a situation where people would be afraid to go and earn money in Gulf countries. This is a calculative conspiracy by the RSS, BJP, and central government," Mollah added.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rashid Alvi alleged that it is BJP's propaganda. "In the movie, it is shown that 33,000 Hindu girls were converted forcefully to Islam and then they were sent to other countries. It is BJP behind the movie. Is it possible that in any state, such things happen and no one is held accountable for it? Today, the Chief Minister has said it right. This is BJP's propaganda."

BJP dismisses allegations of Left, Congress

Dismissing allegations of CPI(M) and Congress, BJP's N Ramchander Rao said, "The film Kerala Story is a story of love-jihad, it has been a subject of controversy. Many states have thought of bringing the anti-love-jihad Act. Even Supreme Court has taken cognizance of such allegations in Kerala."

He further said, "Many complaints are there in Kerala and other parts of the country with regard to love jihad where innocent Hindu girls are being converted and are being used for the spreading of Islamic fundamentalism. When a BBC documentary is shown which is a falsification of the entire Gujarat episode and only defames the country and country's PM, they don't speak anything. But for the Kerala Story, they have created a storm."

CM Pinarayi Vijayan criticises Adah Sharma Starrer

Earlier on Sunday, April 30, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan slammed the makers of 'The Kerala Story' film, saying they were taking up the Sangh Parivar propaganda of projecting the state as a centre of religious extremism by raising the issue of 'love jihad' -- a concept rejected by the courts, probe agencies, and even the Union Home Ministry.

The Chief Minister stated that the trailer of the Hindi film, at first glance, appears to be "deliberately produced" with the alleged aim of creating communal polarisation and spreading hate propaganda against the state. He said that despite the issue of 'love jihad' being rejected by probe agencies, courts, and the MHA, it was being raised in connection with Kerala as the main premise of the film only to humiliate the state in front of the world.

Vijayan said that such propaganda films and the alienation of Muslims depicted in them should be viewed in the context of Sangh Parivar's efforts to gain political advantage in Kerala. He also accused the Sangh Parivar of trying to destroy the religious harmony in the state by "sowing the poisonous seeds of communalism".

'The Kerala Story', a Hindi film starring Adah Sharma is based on a human tragedy as it unearths the events behind approximately 32,000 women going missing in the Indian southern state of Kerala who is brainwashed, converted, radicalised and deployed in terror missions in India and the world. Directed by Award Winning Filmmaker Sudipto Sen, the film will take on the journey of 4 women from being regular college students in Kerala to being part of one the most dreaded terror organizations in the world.