Stormy Monsoon Session Ends On Dramatic Note, Lok Sabha Records 22% Productivity, RS 28%

After days of drama and little productivity, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday evening. Earlier today, on August 11, Lok Sabha was adjourned indefinitely by Speaker Om Birla. This marks the end of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Both the Houses have adjourned two days ahead of the schedule, owing to endless 'interruptions' by Opposition members that impacted the productivity of Parliament proceedings.

The Rajya Sabha recorded a productivity of 28% during the Monsoon Session. A total of 17 sittings were held in the House that functioned for 28 hours and 21 minutes. Unfortunately, 76 hours and 26 minutes of the session time were lost due to disruptions. A total of 19 Bills were passed in the Rajya Sabha.

Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021 that restores the states' right to create their OBC list, General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021, the National Commission for Homoeopathy (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha recorded a productivity of 22% and 17 sittings were held during the session. The Lok Sabha ran for only 74 hours, 46 minutes in the session, and 20 significant bills were passed during this time. However, 115 hours were lost due to ruckus in the Parliament.

Monsoon session marred by protests; VP Venkaiah Naidu breaks down

The business of both the Houses of the Parliament remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the issues including farmers' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19, and inflation.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla addressed the constant disruptions by the opposition which led to the fall in the productivity of the Monsoon session saying that the citizens expected parliament to function as a temple of democracy. Meanwhile, chaotic scenes in the Rajya Sabha forced Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to break down while addressing the House on Wednesday. Anguished by the behaviour of opposition members, Naidu condemned the stalling of Parliament proceedings.