Stranded Amarnath Pilgrims Get Respite As Jammu-Srinagar Highway Restored After 5 Days

After remaining closed for five consecutive days, traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was restored on Tuesday afternoon, allowing vehicles carrying 5500 Amarnath yatris to move towards Srinagar.

“Srinagar-Jammu national highway has been cleared after five days and stranded vehicles ferrying 5,500 pilgrims are being allowed to move towards Srinagar,” said Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh

“In the evening, the final decision on normal traffic movement on the national highway will be taken, though preference will be given to all the stranded vehicles on the highway,” said DGP Singh.

Highway closed due to heavy rains

The highway was closed for vehicular traffic following incessant rains that triggered multiple landslides and also severely damaged a portion of the road near Panthiyal Tunnel and Chamba-Seeri in Ramban district, leaving thousands of vehicles stranded.

A 60-metre strip of road was washed away at the Chamba-Seeri stretch.

(The Jammu-Srinagar highway is the only way into the Kashmir Valley from Jammu. The alternative is taking the long way around, via Ladakh. Seen in this picture, DGP Dilbag Singh inspects the key highway)

NHAI worked to ensure early restoration of road

As per the traffic department, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) was working round-the-clock at Chamba-Seeri and was working on an alternate alignment to ensure early restoration of the road. The restoration work is almost complete. The stranded vehicles are being cleared on priority.

“Incessant rains, over the last few days, in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir, had caused unprecedented damage to NH-44, especially the stretch in Ramban district, leading to its closure for traffic,” said an official at the traffic department.

Meanwhile, the weather department's forecast for Tuesday was mainly dry in J&K.

Dry weather is expected from July 11-14

From July 11-14 mainly dry weather is expected. However, brief spells of rain and thunderstorm at isolated places “can’t be ruled out. Intermittent light to moderate rain can be expected at many places of J&K from July 15-24,’ said Director MeT Sonam Lotus.

Pertinently, the total number of pilgrims who paid obeisance at the 3880 metre Himalayan cave since the 62-day yatra started on July 1 rose to 1, 18,151.

One lady pilgrim from Ahmedabad, Gujarat died at the holy cave due to breathlessness. She complained of breathlessness and chest pain at a transit camp near the lower cave. She was shifted to a hospital at holy cave but her condition deteriorated and later she breathed her last.

DGP Dilbag Singh visits NH-44 Banihal-Ramban

Meanwhile, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh visited NH-44 Banihal-Ramban stretch to take a first hand report of the progress of maintenance & restoration work of the national highway.

DGP Singh inspected the restoration works of dilapidated roads at Lambar, Panthyal & Seri in Ramban and passed directions for the smooth passage of the traffic. He further directed all the concerned departments to expedite the work to ensure that all necessary measures are taken for the safe and smooth travel of the yatris, tourists and of locals.

He directed the concerned officers to formulate a traffic plan for smooth flow of traffic movement as there would be heavy rush of vehicles in view of restriction of traffic movement during the last few days. To review security arrangements , DGP Singh visited the transit camps in Banihal and Walnut factory in Anantnag of south Kashmir.