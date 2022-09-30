Strategic Edge For Forces: Sela Tunnel, All-weather Link To Tawang & LAC, Nears Completion

In a major development in infrastructure preparedness in the North East Indian frontier for the defence forces, the strategically important 1.5 Km Sela tunnel, in Arunachal Pradesh is nearing its completion. The project undertaken by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) provides all-weather connectivity to Tawang and forward areas including the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. Significantly, Director General Border Roads (DGBR) Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry visited the Sela tunnel on September 29, Thursday. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Sela tunnel project on February 9, 2019.

The tunnel is being constructed due to strategic reasons and also to connect civilians to the remote regions in the state, said Lt Gen Chaudhry. “Due to strategic reasons and also due to people not being able to reach that place, we are constructing the tunnel first time, departmentally. These are the heights which are even higher than the base camps of Mt. Everest, compared to the Siachen glacier." Praising the BRO officials, he said that despite not being trained mountaineers, they are motivated to continue working under inclement weather, and terrain.

Sela Twin tube tunnel is the world’s highest

The 1.5 Km twin-tube tunnel located at an altitude of 13,000 ft is the world’s highest and will provide all-weather connectivity to Tawang and forward areas. It will cut short the time taken for military movement by at least three hours and civil movement by two hours.

The tunnel is set to be completed in a record time span after the first blasting took place in 2021. The twin tube tunnel is constructed such that it will provide unhindered traffic in the winter season, which wasn’t the case earlier.