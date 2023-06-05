Stray Dog Attack On 10-year-old In Hyderabad Caught On CCTV | Watch

A 10-year-old boy suffered multiple injuries after a stray dog attacked him while he was playing outside his home in the Suraram area of Hyderabad, on Sunday (June 4), informed Civic officials.

The incident occurred in the evening and was caught on CCTV camera. The boy was hospitalised while the dog that bit him was caught, they said adding the child suffered injuries including on his hands.

Boy managed to run to safety

An official said the 10-year-old was playing in front of his house when the dog, which was loitering in the locality, suddenly turned towards him. Even as the panicked boy tried to escape from the dog, it got ferocious, bit him, and also attempted to chase him.

In the CCTV video, the dog is seen attacking the boy even as he tries to flee and falls on the road as it continues to attack him. The boy finally manages to run to safety upon entering the house. In a fatal dog attack in Amberpet in Hyderabad in February, a group of stray dogs attacked and killed a four-year-old boy.

In yet another incident of a dog attack in March 2023, a five-year-old boy was killed after a group of dogs pounced on him, he was taken to hospital but succumbed to injuries. The incident occurred when the victim was playing with his friends in the evening. The stray dog menace in Telangana is not just limited to villages but is also prevalent in urban areas, even Hyderabad has seen a rise in the incidents of such attacks in recent days. Recently, Telangana High Court pulled up Hyderabad’s municipal body over the gruesome death of a five-year-old boy in a dog attack in the city and asked about the steps being taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.