Stray Dog Locked Up With Leopard Inside The Toilet For 7 Hours In Karnataka; Watch

A terrifying moment for a stray dog was caught on camera, as it found itself locked inside a toilet with a leopard for almost 7 hours. The incident took place in Bilinele village under Puttur taluk of Dakshin Kannada district of Karnakata on Wednesday. It all started when the leopard chased the stray dog and entered a toilet.

According to police officials, the dog tried to hide in the toilet, but the leopard followed it inside. Meanwhile, a local resident on noticing the animal's tail locked the leopard as well as the dog inside the toilet and alerted the police and forest officials. After pictures were taken from outside the toilet's window surfaced, both of them were seen sitting at a distance. The leopard was seen sitting calmly at one end of the room, the dog was seen terrified on the other end.

Leopard escape the scene

As the forest officials arrived at the scene, they decided to remove the asbestos sheet roof of the toilet in order to tranquillize the leopard and carried a massive empty cage outside the house. Nets were cast over the roof to catch the animal so that it doesn't flee, but the leopard managed to break away from the nets and flee the scene.

Dog Rescued

Fortunately, no life was lost and the dog was rescued unharmed and looked terrified as the leopard managed to escape. Soon after the news spread, hundreds of people gathered in the village to witness the spectacle.

