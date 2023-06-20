Stray Dogs Menace In Kerala: Girl Child Narrowly Escapes Attack

Kerala's Kannur region became witness to a child narrowly escaping the stray dog menace. The nine-year-old, a third-grade student identified as Jhanvi was attacked by the stray dogs on Monday (June 19) at Muzhappilangad Grama Panchayat in the backyard of her home where she was playing. Jhanvi was rescued by her parents. The CCTV footage demonstrating the severity of the incident revealed that the child suffered deep injuries.

UDF’s protest march against continous stray dog menace

In response to the incident, the United Democratic Front (UDF) will hold a march today (June 20) at the Muzhapilangad panchayat office. The march comes as the incident of stray dog menace has become a bone of contention for the panchayat as it's the second incident in 10 days.

In a similar incident, a deaf and dumb minor boy identified as Nihal Naushad was killed by stray dogs on June 11. Following which authorities from the district panchayat announced that stray dog capturing will be stepped up. T Sajitha, the Panchayat President in conversation with Republic Media Network promised that "all measures will be taken to ensure the safety of people in the panchayat."

Nihal who had gone out to play was brutally mutilated by the dogs. The boy was found bleeding in an empty field half a kilometer away from the house. The child had bite marks on his face and limbs including deep scars on his body.

The panchayat's residents were devastated to learn Nihal's was unable to shout or call for assistance.