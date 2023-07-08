Stray Dogs Maul 8-year-old In Karnataka’s Gajendragad, Locals Rescue Boy

An 8-year-old boy was attacked by stray dogs in Gajendragad town of Gadag district in Karnataka on Friday (July 7) while he was going to school but was rescued by locals before the canines could inflict grievous injuries. The boy, identified as Adi Hanumanthappa Pawar, was on his way to school in Gajendragad after having lunch at home when he was attacked by a pack of stray dogs. After hearing the screams of the boy, the locals rushed to the spot and rescued him and immediately rushed him to the hospital.

The entire incident was caught on a CCTV camera which shows that a dog is seen running as the boy walks by when two other strays attack the unsuspected victim from behind and pin him to the floor. The boy immediately starts screaming for help and after about half a minute or so people rush from their houses and chase away the dogs.

The terrified boy is then seen hugging an elderly person who had come to his rescue. He was immediately rushed to a hospital where he was treated for dog bite and rabies shots were administered.

"Dogs which are not vaccinated can be dangerous and the young boy is now out of danger. Two bites were deep and he's in a state of shock. We have kept him under observation and will discharge him after 48 hours if there is no change in his condition. Adi is out of danger," stated Dr Sumathi who treated the boy.

Eyewitness account of stray dogs attacking the kid

A person named Muniyappa was the first to arrive at the scene to rescue the boy. "There were a total of five dogs which had attacked him but the brave boy managed to escape from them and we threw stones at them and the pack of strays scattered. A few of the people in the neighbourhood feed these strays with scraps of meat which has turned out to be a headache. We have nothing against the dogs but such feeding by irresponsible people has increased the number of dogs which frequent our area posing threat to the life of youngsters," he said.

The residents were also angry that the local administration has not taken any action despite repeated complaints asking them to relocate the stray dogs roaming in the area.

When Republic reached out to a Purasabhe official, she agreed to speak on the condition of anonymity. "We have brought this issue to the notice of our higher ups and have conducted awareness programmes asking people not to feed the strays. Also some of the residents are divided over this and target us in the name of animal rights which makes it difficult for us to do our jobs," she said.

The residents of Gajendragad town said that this is the third incident in a month and if not for the CCTV they wouldn't have known what had happened. They demand the Purasabhe administration to relocate the stray dogs as quickly as possible or they would take the law into their own hands.