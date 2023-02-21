Street Dogs Maul 5-year-old To Death In Telangana's Nizamabad, Residents Demand Action

In a devastating incident caught on CCTV in Telangana’s Nizamabad, a group of stray dogs attacked and killed a five-year-old boy on Sunday. The incident took place in the area where the deceased’s father worked as a security guard.

In the footage, the boy is seen wandering by himself in a parking lot when three dogs rush over to him and encircle him. When the child tries to flee, the dogs knock him to the ground and rip at his clothes before biting him. The child is overpowered by the dogs, who bring him to the corner of the parking lot and maul him to death.

Hyderabad | A 5-yr-old boy, Pradeep mauled to death by stray dogs on 19th Feb. He was rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead.



Gangadhar, the boy's father & a security guard had taken him to his workplace & the dogs attacked him while he was roaming alone



(Pic: CCTV) pic.twitter.com/yeZB6DGSLx — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2023

After the incident went viral, residents called on the authorities to take stern action in response to the tragedy, which has rekindled the discussion on the threat posed by stray dogs.

Sources have revealed that the civic authorities have swung into action and dog catchers have been sent to the Amberpet area to nab the strays.