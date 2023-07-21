Street Vendor Dies After Being Beaten Up By E-rickshaw Driver In Delhi’s Jahangirpuri

A 48-year-old street vendor died after he was allegedly beaten up by an e-rickshaw driver following an argument between them in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the driver, who came there to buy vegetables, parked his vehicle in front of the victim's vegetable cart.

Victim Ramvilas asked the driver to remove his rickshaw from there and an argument broke out between the two over this issue, they said.

The accused thrashed the vendor following which he fell unconscious and later died, a senior police officer said.

The accused has not been identified yet, police said, adding that the exact reason behind the victim’s death will be known after the post-mortem report comes in.

A case has been registered under relevant sections and an investigation is underway, the officer said.

In another incident, a man sustained a head injury after a juvenile allegedly attacked him with a stone in the Jahangirpuri area.

The police stated that some people were passing through the area while making noise. When the victim objected to it and asked them to stop, a juvenile picked up a stone and threw it at the victim, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital and discharged after giving first aid, they said, adding that a case has been registered and necessary action is being taken.