Street Vendor Offers Rs 20,000 Award If Anyone Finishes 10 Kg Kathi Roll Within 20 Minutes

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows a vendor offering a cash prize of Rupees 20,000 to anyone who can eat the Kathi roll within 20 minutes

Every small shop owner and street food vendor has certain unique selling points and everybody has witnessed them attracting customers in their unique manner. A new video surfaced on the internet which shows a vendor offering a cash prize of Rupees 20,000 to anyone who can eat the Kathi roll that weighs around 10 kilograms within 20 minutes. The video has grabbed the attention of users who reacted to the clip in the comments section. 

'Eat this roll in 20 minutes, get Rupees 20,000'

The video has been shared by a page named the.food_cult on the photosharing site. The caption of the video read, "World’s Biggest Kathi Roll 10KG ka hai yeh 20 minute mai khatam karo aur 20000/- leajao Cash". The video showcases the food preparation of the Kathi Roll. The vendor mentioned that the Kathi Roll contains 30 eggs and weighs about 10 Kilograms. The stall owner in the video has said that the person who finishes the roll in 20 minutes will be given a reward of Rupees 20000. The Kathi roll has the filling of chowmein, cheese tikka, sauces, kebabs and soya chaap. Watch the video here:

The video, since being posted on Instagram, has garnered over 1,008,400 views and several reactions. Netizens, amused to see the video shared their reactions in the comments section. One user commented, "Omg wowww ekdummmm mast. Such an amazing shot". Another user commented, "Omgggggggg, I definitely cannot". Another individual wrote, "Looks yummy". Check out some user reactions:

Earlier this month a video had surfaced on the internet that shows a samosa vendor sitting on the bike, repeatedly chanting rhythmic words, “galma-galam samosas lelo.” As he was trying to attract the customers, he was videotaped and that has been put up on the internet, where it has subsequently gone viral. The way he screams and draws customers with his enthusiastic voice is fascinating to watch. The video was shared on an Instagram account named ‘Giedde'. 

