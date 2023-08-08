Strict Action Will Be Taken: Parliamentary Affairs Minister On 'forgery' Incident In RS

In a startling development within the hallowed halls of the Indian Parliament, five Rajya Sabha Members of Parliament (MPs) on Monday alleged that their signatures were forged on a motion submitted by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha for a proposed Select Committee on the Delhi Service Bill. The accusation has triggered a wave of outrage, with Union Ministers demanding a thorough investigation and strict disciplinary action against those responsible.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, addressing the issue, emphasised, "Strict disciplinary action will be taken against this. A motion will be moved against the member." He further raised a pointed question at the opposition, stating, "I want to ask Congress if they are supporting people (AAP) who are forging."

'Very serious issue': Union Ministers demand enquiry

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, shocked by the incident, exclaimed, "On my six years as a minister or the 30-40 years that I've been watching Parliament and covering it as a civil servant, I've never seen something like this happen... This should be seriously enquired."

Echoing his sentiment, Union Minister V Muraleedharan labelled it a "very serious issue" and condemned the inclusion of names without consent, likening it to signature forgery. "It's a very serious issue that the AAP leader (Raghav Chadha), who submitted the Select Committee notice, included names of members from the ruling BJP, BJD and the AIADMK without their consent. It's akin to forging their signatures. The members concerned have written to Rajya Sabha Chairman about it," he said.

Privilege motion against Chadha

The MPs who have raised objections include S Phangnon Konyak, Narhari Amin, and Sudhanshu Trivedi of the BJP, M Thambidurai of AIADMK, and Sasmit Patra of BJD. They collectively alleged that their names were included in Chadha's proposal without their consent, leading AIADMK's Thambidurai to formally write to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, citing forgery. "I have given a letter to the Rajya Sabha Chairman referring to the Privilege Committee as to how my name is included in the motion, as I had not signed any document. Therefore, someone may have forged my signature," he said.

Delhi BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri vehemently criticized the AAP, stating, "This is a forgery. It is very unfortunate that they have proposed a motion in Parliament with fake signatures." He asserted that the aggrieved MPs were prepared to take the matter to the Privileges Committee.

Amit Shah takes dig at AAP

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also weighed in during a Rajya Sabha session, expressing dismay over the incident. He pointedly remarked, "Just a few minutes ago we were discussing the forgery being practised in Delhi and now it is being practised in the Parliament itself." Shah called for a comprehensive investigation into the matter to determine how the motion came to be signed.

(With inputs from agencies)