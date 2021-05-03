'Strict Actions On Overcharging Patients': Haryana Min Anil Vij Warns Private Hospitals

On Monday, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij has warned private hospitals that strict action will be taken by the government if hospitals are found overcharging COVID-19 patients. At present 42 private hospitals in the state are treating COVID -19 patients and the rates of beds and other facilities have been fixed in the private hospitals.

"The government has fixed (per day) rates of Rs 10,000 for isolation beds in NABH and JCI accredited hospitals, Rs 15,000 for ICU beds without ventilators and Rs 18,000 per day for ICU beds with ventilators. Similarly, in non-NABH hospitals, the rates have been fixed at Rs 8,000 for isolation beds, Rs 13,000 for ICU beds without ventilators and Rs 15,000 per day for ICU beds with ventilators. Strict action will be taken if any private hospital is found charging more than these fixed rates from the COVID-19 patients," Vij told PTI.

NABH stand for National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers, while JCI or the Joint Commission International is a gold standard for international accreditation.

"On the government's direction, private labs has also fixed the rate for conducting the COVID RT-PCR tests. The tests will cost Rs 450, Rs 500 for rapid antigen and Rs 250 for the ELISA test," the minister said.

Vij also said as per the requirement of government and private hospitals, a three-member committee has been constituted for the distribution of Tocilizumab injection, used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients. COVID-19 State Nodal Officer Dr Dhruv Chaudhary has been appointed as the chairman of the committee. This committee will set the criteria regarding the delivery of injections and matters related to it. The injections will be made available to local private hospitals through civil surgeons in districts at the purchase price, while it will be given free of cost to government hospitals and medical colleges. He also informed that the government will soon start the process of recruitment to meet the shortage of doctors and paramedical staff in the state.

Haryana Imposes Week-long Complete Lockdown

After most of the states across India has imposed a lockdown to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Sunday announced that starting from May 3, a complete lockdown has been imposed in the state for 7 days. He urged people to make lockdown successful and defeat COVID by staying home and staying safe.

3 à¤®à¤ˆ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨ à¤¸à¥‹à¤®à¤µà¤¾à¤° à¤¸à¥‡ 7 à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨ à¤•à¥‡ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤¸à¤¾à¤°à¥‡ à¤¹à¤°à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¤£à¤¾ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤ªà¥‚à¤°à¥à¤£ à¤²à¥‰à¤• à¤¡à¤¾à¤‰à¤¨ à¤˜à¥‹à¤·à¤¿à¤¤ à¥¤ — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) May 2, 2021

COVID Cases in Haryana

According to the Ministry of Health & Welfare's data, Haryana reported 12,885 fresh COVID-19 cases, 13,293 recoveries, and 140 deaths. In the last 24 hours, the state recorded 1,04,722 active cases, 4,18,425 total recoveries and 4,626 deaths.

COVID Cases in India

As per Union Health Ministry, India reported 3,68,147 new COVID-19 cases, 3,00,732 discharges and 3,417 deaths. In the last 24 hours:

Total cases: 1,99,25,604

Total recoveries: 16,29,3003

Death toll: 2,18,959

Active cases: 34,13,642

Total vaccination: 15,71,98,207

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image Credits: PTI/ANI)