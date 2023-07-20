'Strict Probe On': MEA As Illegal Entry Of Pakistan Citizen Seema Haider Stirs Tension

As Seema Haider (30) and Sachin Meena’s (22) cross-border love story has been grabbing headlines during the past few days ever since she illegally entered India through Nepal, along with her four children to be with her noida-based lover, Ministry of External Affairs asserted that the case pertaining to Pakistani national Seema Haider is under investigation and the individual was presented before court and is on bail.

During a press briefing, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “We are aware of the matter. She was presented before the court and is now out on bail. The matter is under investigation and we will give you further information if it comes. As of now, this is all I can say.”

As the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (UP ATS) continues to probe the espionage angle in Seema Haider's journey from Karachi to Greater Noida, sources familiar with the matter said that Seema and Sachin had meticulously planned her entry into India.

Espionage angle in Seema Haider case being probed

Seema was taken into custody from her Noida residence by UP ATS (Ant-Terrorism Squad) on July 19. The ATS later released her at around 11 pm on the same day. Earlier on July 4, the Gautambuddha Nagar Police had arrested Seema for illegally entering India via Nepal with her four children. Her partner Sachin Meena and his father were arrested for sheltering the illegal immigrants. However, both of them were granted bail by a local court on July 7 and have since been residing together with Seema's four children in a house in the Rabupura area.

Revealing key details of the probe, UP DGP listed following facts: