Strong Effort By Centre To Create Goodwill: Ex-foreign Secy Salman Haider On Trump's Visit

Former Foreign Secretary of India Salman Haider said that US President Donald Trump's two-day state visit to India can be "very meaningful" as strong effort is being made by the Indian government to create goodwill at an "unprecedented level."

Speaking to the media, Haider said, ''I think this can be a very meaningful visit because the effort has been made by India to create goodwill. This is the most important aspect of it that I see. There have been ups and downs in our (India-US) relations. But now, a very strong effort is being made by the Indian government to create goodwill at an unprecedented level."

READ | BJP's Pankaja Munde Excited For 'Namaste Trump' Event, Draws Comparison With 'Howdy Modi'

Meanwhile, Haider also said that Pakistan has been "under pressure from America and under countries to mend its ways and to give up its terrorist practices, to abandon them, and develop more equable and more reasonable ways of dealing with our country."

Lastly, he said that the defense relationship between India and the US has been developing over the last few years and it must be "expected that questions of arms supplies and cooperation in a number of defence areas will be promoted by Trump's visit."

READ | Mukesh Ambani Says 'Trump Will See A Different India Than Obama' As 'Namaste Trump' Begins

Trump's US visit

To propel the strategic relations between the two countries, US President Donald Trump began his maiden India visit from PM Modi's home state, Gujarat. Donald Trump, accompanied by wife Melania Trump and a high-level delegation arrived Ahmedabad at noon on February 24 for a little less than a 36-year-hour-long trip. Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the US President on Monday to India. Immediately after the Air Force plane landed, Donald Trump and PM Modi embarked on a 22-km-long roadshow from the Ahmedabad International Airport.

Thereafter, Donald Trump and his wife Melania headed to the Sabarmati Ashram, accompanied by the PM. After the PM guided them through the Ashram, they spun the charkha. Afterward, they wrote in the visitor's book. PM Modi explained to them the significance of Gandhiji's three monkeys. Thereafter, as the cavalcade moved towards the Motera stadium, the roads were lined up with thousands of people.

READ | Watch: Donald & Melania Trump Visit Sabarmati Ashram With PM Modi, Try Hand At 'charkha'

Trump also addressed the 'Namaste Trump' event jointly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the newly built Motera cricket stadium. After the event, the US President and the First Lady will visit Agra, where they will spend about an hour at the Taj Mahal before sundown.

Trump will then depart for Delhi. On the morning of February 25, Trump and the First Lady will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. From there, they will go to Rajghat to pay homage to the 'samadhi' of Mahatma Gandhi. It will be followed by restricted and delegation-level talks between Trump and Modi at Hyderabad House. Prime Minister Modi will host a lunch for Trump following the talks.

In the afternoon, Trump is expected to attend certain private events at the US Embassy, including a private roundtable with industry representatives. On the February 25th evening, the US president will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. A banquet will be hosted by President Kovind and President Trump will depart from India later that evening.

READ | 'Namaste Trump' LIVE Updates: PM Modi-US President Donald Trump's Mega-roadshow Begins