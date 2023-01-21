Strong Trade With India Could Significantly Boost UK Economy, Says British Minister

A UK minister said recently that a robust trade deal with India will help boost United Kingdom's economy by billions of dollars. Lord Tariq Mahmood Ahmed, UK Minister of State for the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia and the United Nations at the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) made the comments during a debate on India-UK trade relationship. "A strong deal with India could boost the UK economy by billions of pounds over the long term, helping families across the country."

"Cutting red tape and high tariffs could also make it easier and cheaper for UK companies to sell in India, driving growth and supporting jobs,” he said. Ahmad added that India and UK have conducted six rounds of talks for a trade deal. The next round will also take place very soon. Ahmad also spoke about UK Trade Secretary's visit to India in December to meet her counterpart to take the negotiations ahead, as per the transcript of the UK Parliament debate.

India-UK launch young professionals scheme

The UK Minister said India and Britain jointly declared the young professionals scheme in November. The new scheme provides opportunities and freedom to a lot of young professionals in the UK and India to live, study, travel and work in each other's nations for two years. The Conservative Party leader said there is far more to India-UK ties than the trade deal.



“As the UK and India continue the important work of negotiations on the free trade agreement, there is of course far more to the relationship between the two countries than the trade deal. I have spent well over two decades engaging with business organisations and businesses in India, and I refer to my interests in the register,” Verma added.

"I have led UK business delegations to India, engaging with progressive states that have changed, and continue to change, India, not just domestically but internationally, as India’s growth story provides opportunities for new markets,” she added.

“Opportune time” for science and innovation

Lord Narendra Babubhai Patel termed it an “opportune time” for UK and India to work together on science and innovation. “As the UK develops stronger trade ties with India, it is an opportune time to have such ties for science and innovation. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office can play an important part,” Lord Patel said.

He added, "I have no doubt that the UK science community will be very supportive of developing a UK-India science council that could provide the exchange of scientists with common interests."

India and UK trade agreement “well-advanced.”

Lord Karan Bilimoria said the trade agreement between India and UK is “well-advanced.” He also said India is the 12th trading partner of the UK and said it is "not enough." He said that the negotiations regarding the Free Trade Agreement between the two nations must end soon.

Lord Bilmoria said, "The UK-India free trade agreement is well-advanced. Although our trade at the moment is worth £29.6 billion, India is only the 12th largest trading partner of the UK. That is not enough; it should be so much higher. I am sure the Minister will agree that we should conclude the FTA as quickly as possible, but not in a rush, it needs to be as comprehensive as possible."

“The young professionals scheme has just been concluded; 3,000 degree-educated nationals from India will be able to spend two years here, and vice versa", he added.