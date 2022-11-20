'Strongly Condemn It': Physiotherapy Body Blasts AAP Claim On Satyendar Jain Massage Video

Post the Republic TV expose on Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain receiving massages in Tihar Jail on Saturday, November 19, the Indian Association of Physiotherapy (IAP) issued a video and clarified the kind of treatment received by Jain.

AAP had claimed Satyendar Jain was receiving physiotherapy, however, the IAP has hit out at the AAP claim and said comparing massage to physiotherapy is an insult to the medical treatment. It should be noted on November 19, Republic TV came out with a massive expose of the imprisoned Delhi minister Satyendar Jain’s CCTV footage in Tihar jail, where he was seen receiving massages. Jain is in jail and under investigation by the ED on allegations of money laundering.

However, IAP, after watching the video, said physiotherapy is being degraded by comparing it with a massage. President of IAP, Sanjiv Jha released a video and stated what is shown in the video is not Physiotherapy, “We have received many complaints from our members and many physiotherapists all across India that in jail, one physiotherapy session was given to a patient and we can say that the session going on was not physiotherapy. It is a way of degrading Physiotherapy. We strongly condemn this act and we want the minister should apologise for that.”

‘Satyendar Jain was advised Physiotherapy’: Manish Sisodia

Significantly, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had earlier claimed Satyendar Jain was advised physiotherapy by a hospital after he underwent two spinal surgeries following an injury in jail. In the video that surfaced online, a person is administering full leg massage, foot oil massage, full hand massage, and special head massage.

BJP files police complaint

After the expose, BJP filed a police complaint against the incarcerated Delhi minister. A copy of the complaint was accessed by Republic TV, which said Jain not only violated several provisions of the Delhi Prisons Act, 2000 but also set a very wrong precedent at the Tihar jail.

The complaint read, "It can be seen that Satyendar Jain has only taken illegal powers in his hand but he is trying his level best to set a very wrong precedent in jail which will in long run affect the smooth functioning of the jail. You are requested to take the matter into your hand and strict action be taken against Satyendar Jain. It is further requested that the copy of the same be also sent to the IG Prisons so that he can take cognizance of the matter and the same be investigated by the concerned authorities."

Treatment flagged by ED

In a violation of the prison manual, Satyendar Jain can be seen receiving massage in a video dated September 13. This special treatment was flagged by Additional Solicitor General SV Raju on behalf of the ED before a special PMLA court on November 9. However, AAP clarified and defended the VVIP treatment citing Jain was ‘unwell’. Delhi Dy CM Sisodia said there was nothing unusual in the leaked videos as Jain was prescribed regular physiotherapy after undergoing surgeries.