Stubble Burning: BJP Calls Inaction By Delhi CM Kejriwal 'a Crime' As Air Quality Worsens

As Delhi Air Quality Index (AQI) remained under a ‘very poor’ category at 354 on Wednesday, the pollution in the National capital and adjacent areas reached an alarming level. Following this, the blame game over the deteriorating air quality in the National capital due to stubble burning continued as BJP lashed out at AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal for doing nothing to tackle the causes of pollution.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari said, “Arvind Kejriwal has not acted once on this issue. The air quality in Delhi has worsened. This should be considered a crime. He has a government in Punjab as well as in the National capital. In Punjab, there is continuous burning of ‘Parali’ (Stubble). His government is not doing anything to stop the causes of pollution.”

Maintaining that the pollution has elevated because of the increasing incidents of stubble burning in Punjab, Manoj Tiwari said, “Kejriwal just makes promises. He said the moment I will make govt in Punjab, the stubble-burning issue will be eradicated. He did not even try to put an end to the issue of Parali burning. The Central government has given a fund for Parali management. Instruments were bought for that but they were not used by the AAP government. All those instruments are kept in Punjab.”

Further praising the Haryana government for addressing the issue of stubble burning, Manoj Tiwari said, “Instead of stubble burning, farmers in Haryana are using stubble as fodder for their cattle. Officials are speaking to farmers and making them aware of adverse effects of stubble burning.”

Farmers using stubble as fodder in Haryana

Haryana government, on the other hand, launched an awareness campaign in which district officials spoke to farmers regarding stubble burning. According to reports, farmers are well aware of the adverse effects of stubble burning.

Speaking to Republic TV, one of the Haryana farmers said, “We use the stubble as fodder for our cattle. Farmers in the state are well aware of the situation. Due to stubble burning, nutrition is lost in paddy fields and pollution is increased. District administration officials are meeting us and discussing issues.”

On Wednesday, according to Meteorological Department, the AQI in Delhi was recorded at 354, falling under 'very poor' category. Earlier in the day, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala remarked that Punjab is contributing 14 percent of PM2.5 leading towards the deteriorating Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi.