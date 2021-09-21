Stubble burning:Central commission directs 11 thermal plants around Delhi to co-fire biomass pellets

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Centre’s Commission for Air Quality Management on Tuesday directed all the 11 thermal power plants within 300 km radius of Delhi to co-fire biomass pellets with coal, saying the measure has potential to utilise millions of tonnes of biomass to address the issue of stubble burning and reduce air pollution.

Paddy straw burning is a matter of grave concern in NCR and adjoining areas. Ex-situ utilisation of paddy straw is an important strategy amongst various means of prevention and control of paddy straw burning, the panel said.

“The commission directs all the 11 thermal power plants within 300 km radius of Delhi to co-fire biomass based pellets/torrified pellets. This will ensure ex-situ management of paddy straw, reduction in air pollution and improvement of paddy straw utilisation as an economic resource,” it said. PTI GVS RHL

