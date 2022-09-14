Student Dies, Three Injured As Ceiling Of School Toilet Collapses In Uttarakhand

An eight-year-old student died and three others were injured on Wednesday when the ceiling of a toilet collapsed in a government school in Uttarakhand's Champawat district, officials said.

The incident occurred when the students were playing near the toilet at the primary school in the district's Pati sub-division, they said.

Chandan, a Class 3 student, died while three others, Soni, Rinku and Shaguni, all aged eight, were injured in the accident, Pati Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Rinku Bisht said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered a magisterial probe into the incident and that stern action be taken against those found responsible for it, an official release said.

The toilet was not in use because of its dilapidated condition, it said.

According to locals, they had complained to the school administration regarding the dilapidated condition of its building but in vain.

"Had our complaints been heard, the life of a minor could have been saved," said Godhan Singh, the guardian of an injured student.

A medical team was rushed to the spot soon after information about the incident was received, Champawat District Magistrate Narendra Singh Bisht said.

Dhami expressed grief over the student's death and ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident. He ordered stern action against whoever is found responsible for the incident in the probe, the release said.

SDM Champawat will conduct the probe into the matter and submit his report within 15 days, it said.

Dhami also announced that financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh will be provided to the family of the deceased student from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

The condition of all school buildings should be reviewed and repairs done wherever necessary. Schools should be run in safe buildings only, he said.

