Student Filmed In Udupi College Washroom; Activist Recalls 1992 Ajmer Rape-blackmail Case

Three girl students of Netra Jyothi College in Karnataka's Udupi were suspended after they allegedly videographed a fellow student in the washroom, the college management said on Sunday. The incident took place on Wednesday and the girls were suspended the next day, college director Rashmi Krishna Prasad said.

"The accused girls told the victim that their target was some other girls and she was mistakenly videographed. They reportedly deleted the video in front of her," the director said.

The victim narrated the incident to other friends and they reported the happening to the management. The accused girls were immediately suspended and police were informed about the incident.

'Udupi could have turned to another Ajmer,' says activist

Activist Rashmi Samant alleged that the accused had allegedly recorded 'hundreds' of girls and the videos and photos were allegedly 'circulated in community WhatsApp groups by the perpetrators'. She linked the incident with the 1992 Ajmer rape and blackmail case.

She also claimed that 'many girls who are featured in the videos are depressed and disturbed to the extent that they are contemplating self-harm/suicide'.

"Let me remind you of what happened in Ajmer in the year 1992 where hundreds of girls were raped with blackmail of releasing nude photos that were illegally solicited. I cannot bear to think that Udupi could have turned to another Ajmer," Sawant said.

What is the 1992 Ajmer rape and blackmail case?

The 1992 Ajmer case involved serial blackmail and sexual abuse of hundreds of girls in Rajasthan's Ajmer by powerful, influential and politically connected individuals, including people having ties with the Sufi Dargah in the city. The school and college-aged girls were lured to remote locations and were sexually assaulted by one or several of the men. The perpetrators clicked explicit pictures to blackmail the victims from speaking.