Student Flags Issue Of Sanitary Pad Disposal Facility At CSIR; Min Jitendra Singh Responds

A female PhD student from CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory in Pune flagged the lack of a proper sanitary pad disposal mechanism at the institute during an interaction with Union minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday.

The Minister of State for Science and Technology acknowledged the issue, while the institute's director said an "inventive" solution was in the offing and will be deployed at the hostels and labs. Singh visited the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-NCL to inaugurate the new institutional building of CSIR-URDIP.

"I do not know whether it is the right platform but recently we came across that there are many CSIR institutes that do not have proper sanitary pad disposal machines. So what is the ministry of Science and Technology doing for the betterment of female researchers?" the research student asked the minister.

Replying to her, Singh said, "Of course, that is an issue. I think the fact that there were fewer female researchers in the past also has a bearing. As the number of female researchers has been increasing, that will also be taken care of".

Singh said he had visited a leading medical institute a few years ago and found there were no decent toilets for women. “It has a lot to do with female morbidity and all kinds of urinary infections. I said at least arrange for a toilet because what about the doctors who are going in the night shifts? But now there is an increasing awareness about it now and it has been taken care of,” he added.

Jitendra Singh inaugurates pilot plant at CSIR-NCL, Pune

Jitendra Singh was on his two-day visit to CSIR NCL, Pune where he inaugurated Bisphenol- A Pilot Plant facility at CSIR-NCL facility and addressed the staff and students of CSIR-NCL.

VIDEO: Inaugurated Bisphenol-A pilot plant at #CSIR-NCL #Pune,an important feedstock for production of resins, polycarbonate and other engineering plastics.This will help eliminate its import. pic.twitter.com/cSyYCoUXZ7 — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) August 21, 2022

In his address, the Minister highlighted the role of CSIR in innovations and in setting up startups and promoting them. He talked about the key initiatives the government has taken up, including the Digital Health, Hydrogen Mission, Aroma Mission, Deep Ocean Mission, etc, which have laid the road map of new India.

He pointed out that we must revisit our approach to understand how we cultivate and sustain in the coming times and strengthen the startups.

Addressed and interacted with a jampacked audience of students and faculty at the premier "CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory", #Pune. Amazing enthusiasm generated by PM @NarendraModi's call of "Jai Anusandhan". pic.twitter.com/b3tlbCwRXQ — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) August 21, 2022

(With inputs from agencies)