Student Unions, Oppn Lay Siege To Andhra CM's Residence Over New Job Calendar; Arrested

Hundreds of unemployed youth and workers of opposition parties under the banner of "AP Ugoya Porata Samithi" tried to lay siege to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's residence in protest over the new job calendar on Monday. The protestors were later arrested.

A large number of protestors, holding party flags and raising slogans, tried to rush towards the CM's residence in Tadepalli but were prevented by the cops. The Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party and the Left parties extended their solidarity to the agitating students.

What is the reason of the protest?

The students have expressed their disapproval with the annual recruitment calendar released by Andhra Government last month. The job calendar is a month-wise calendar to fill vacancies in several government departments, including revenue, health, higher education and tribal welfare, in the year 2021.

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had said that the job calendar is a first-of-its-kind and will boost the confidence of youth. The unemployed youngsters, however, were disappointed with the calendar as it only suggests 10,143 jobs, while more than 1.5 lakh government positions are yet to be filled in the state.

Earlier, TDP youth wing Telugu Yuvata general secretary Naga Sravan Kilaru demanded the state government to reissue a new notification. "Job calendar is given for only 10,000 jobs whereas over 2 lakh jobs are vacant. Notification for Group 1 and Group 2 jobs is mentioned for only 36 posts. Of them, only four posts are specified for Group 1 posts. That means some of the reservation groups will not get even a single seat. We demand the government to reissue a new notification, release a white collar on the jobs in the state. There are over 5000 vacancies in group 1 and 2 posts in Andhra Pradesh," he said.

Andhra Bharatiya Janata Party chief Somu Veeraju also inquired what happened to 2.40 lakh jobs that Jagan Reddy assured before coming to power. "This government has not issued a single job notification through APPSC but is resorting to false propaganda that it has filled 6.03 lakh vacancies. This is nothing but cheating the unemployed youth," he slammed.