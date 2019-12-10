Student Unions To Hold Nation-wide Protest In January 8 Against Government Policies

Various student bodies have given a call for a collective protest across the country against the alleged “anti-student” policies of the government. The students' bodies have decided to hold the strike across the country on January 8. Some of the bodies that are part of the call are the Students' Federation of India, the JNU Students' Union and the Samajwadi Chatra Sabha.

Lathi charge on protesting students

The JNU student union had held a protest march yesterday on December 9 which went out of control and the Delhi Police had resorted to lathi-charge after a clash with the protesting students. Traffic was paralyzed due to the students’ protest march.

Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said that protesters had assured of a peaceful protest march that will halt at Sarojini Bus depot, and only a delegation of the student union would go-ahead to hold talks with the concerned authorities. Randhawa, however, added that the protesters moved towards AIIMS hospital and JP Narayan Trauma Centre hence, police had to take action otherwise the emergency services of the hospital could have been affected. Last time, the student protest had affected the emergency services, appended Randhawa.

The students of JNU have been protesting for over a month about the new hostel manual which advocated a hike in hostel fees, dress code regulations, and curfew timings. While the JNU administration announced a partial rollback of some of the contentious provisions, the students expressed their dissatisfaction. A large group of protesting students decided to march to Parliament on November 18 demanding a complete rollback of the hostel manual. On this occasion, around 100 students were detained for showing ‘aggressive defiance’ to the directions of the police. In the evening, the police forcibly removed the JNU student protesters, who had brought civic life and traffic to a standstill, with an ambulance being among the many vehicles forcibly held up.

