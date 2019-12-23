Students From Colleges Across The Country Rally In Support Of Citizenship Amendment Act

As the nation saw the university students protesting against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), there have been students across various universities who are in favor of the CAA. The students supporting CAA have maintained that protest is a constitutional right, however, violence is never an option and should be condemned at all costs. A Delhi IIT student has said that a handful of students cannot represent the whole student section. The Anti-CAA students have misrepresented the facts by saying that they represent their educational institutes and misled the nation by saying that all the educational institutions are against CAA, said another student.