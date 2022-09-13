In a video that has gone viral on social media, two students in Kerala’s Kannur managed to escape unharmed after stray dogs chased them in the locality on Monday in Kannur.

The students can be seen running furiously for their lives in a video after a pack of stray dogs chase and try to attack them.

The two students luckily reached the house and locked the gate while the dogs continued barking outside the house entrance.

#WATCH | Kerala: Students in Kannur manage to escape unharmed as stray dogs chase them in the locality (12.09) pic.twitter.com/HPV27btmix — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

Meanwhile, in view of rising cases of stay dogs menace, the Supreme Court of India said that a balance must be maintained between people's safety and animal rights.

According to ANI multimedia news agency, a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and J K Maheshwari said, "some solution has to be found".

The court also suggested that people who feed stray dogs could be made responsible for vaccinating them and bearing costs if somebody is attacked by the animal, ANI reported.