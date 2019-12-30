Kolkata: Students Make Replica Of Detention Camp During Protest Against CAA, NRC

As the nation is witnessing a series of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), students in Kolkata made a replica of detention camp while protesting. The replica of the detention camp depicts two people detained without their families. Students belonging to different universities joined this protest. They also took out a rally from the College Street.

'Isolate BJP everywhere'

A series of protests against the CAA and the NRC have been scheduled in West Bengal with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee holding a march from the statue of Gandhi to Vivekanand House on December 24. Lashing out at the BJP government for trying to brand the protesters against CAA as "anti-nationals", Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged political parties and civil society groups to join hands and isolate the saffron party across the country.

Mentioning that the BJP is trying to take away the citizenship of legal citizens of the country, Banerjee said she will not allow updation of National Population Register (NPR), which has already been stayed by her government. "BJP is planning to take away the citizenship of legal citizens. I would appeal to everybody to join hands against the BJP and isolate them everywhere," Banerjee said before the commencement of her 5-km-long protest march in Purulia town.

PM launches social media campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the newly introduced Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is meant to give refuge to the persecuted refugees and launched a social media campaign in support of the new legislation. Earlier, BJP had also launched a social media campaign to "bust myths" surrounding the new law. The Prime Minister, in a tweet, asserted that the CAA does not take away anyone's citizenship.

#IndiaSupportsCAA because CAA is about giving citizenship to persecuted refugees & not about taking anyone’s citizenship away.



Check out this hashtag in Your Voice section of Volunteer module on NaMo App for content, graphics, videos & more. Share & show your support for CAA.. — narendramodi_in (@narendramodi_in) December 30, 2019

Earlier today, the BJP also launched a social media campaign, "Spread Facts Not Myth", in support of the Citizenship Act and in a series of tweets, the party has addressed various issues related to the new legislation. In its tweet, the party clarified that the new legislation does not change the existing legal provisions which give citizenship to foreign residents.

(With agency inputs)