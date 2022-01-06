Students Praise UP Govt's Decision To Rename Mainpuri Sainik School After Gen Bipin Rawat

As the Uttar Pradesh government decided to rename the Sainik School at Mainpuri after first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Republic Media Network reached to the students and staff to learn about their opinion on this decision.

Welcoming the state government's decision, a student told Republic, "We are proud to be studying in the school that will be renamed after India's first CDS General Bipin Rawat."

To honour the sacrifice of CDS General Bipin Rawat, the Sainik School of Mainpuri has been renamed after him. It is learned that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath provided instructions concerning the renaming of the school.

Yogi Adityanath took to Koo to share the information and wrote, "Paying homage to the immortal son of Mother Bharati, the country's first CDS General Bipin Rawat, the Sainik School located in Mainpuri district has been named 'General Bipin Rawat Sainik School'."

IAF Chopper crash

In a tragic event, a Mi5V17 chopper carrying General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 12 more flying from the Sulur Air Force Base to Wellington crashed. While 11 were declared dead at the site of the crash, three including General Bipin Rawat were rushed to the hospital, where he and another person succumbed to the injuries. Group Captain Varun Singh, the only survivor, who was being treated for severe burns, also passed away at Command Hospital in Bengaluru.

The others killed in the crash were General Rawat's wife Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brig Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lt Colonel Harjinder Singh, Wing Commander PS Chauhan, Squadron Leader K Singh, JWO Das, Junior Warrant Officer Pradeep A, Havildar Satpal, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitender Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar and Lance Naik Sai Teja.

Govt school in MP village to be renamed after Naik Jitender Kumar

Earlier in December, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited Naik Jitender Kumar’s family in Dhamanda and condoled their loss, and also announced that the government school in Dhamanda will be renamed after Verma and a memorial will be set up in the village. Naik Jitendra Kumar was the PSO to Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat.

