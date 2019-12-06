Students Protest Against Gujarat Government On SIT Formation

Amid demand for cancellation of a recruitment exam held recently in Gujarat, the state government on Thursday announced formation of a four-member SIT under a senior bureaucrat to probe alleged irregularities. However, the students have outrightly rejected the proposal for a Special Investigation Team and demanded cancellation of the entire examination that took place 70 odd days back. Hundreds of job aspirants had appeared for the written test by the GSSSB in which claims of cheating and copying were made.