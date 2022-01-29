Students will have to fight unitedly against unemployment: Hardik Patel

Allahabad, Jan 29 (PTI) Congress leader Hardik Patel on Saturday appealed to students to fight unitedly against unemployment in the country.

He was talking to reporters at the gate of All India Sardar Patel Seva Sansthan, Alopibagh here.

"Today questions are being raised on youth unemployment in the country and in the entire state. The Congress is aggrieved to see the way youths are being thrashed with sticks, Patel said.

He said that the Uttar Pradesh government has been trying to suppress the voice of the opposition, using police and the administration. "In such a situation, I appeal to the youth of the country to fight this battle unitedly. Today money is being collected in the name of employment, Patel said.

"We are deeply saddened by the way police did not allow us inside this institution today. Tomorrow, we are also going to Varanasi and our efforts will continue to gather the youth of the entire state," he said.

Patel and NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan were supposed to hold a meeting at Patel Sansthan but due to the imposition of Section 144 of the CrPC in the district, the administration did not allow it. A heavy police force was deployed around the institute's gate to prevent any untoward incident. PTI CORR AAR AAR

