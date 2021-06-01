Study On 'mixing' COVID Vaccines In India Soon; Don't Want To Make Curry: NTAGI Chief

As India continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chairman of COVID Working Committee and member of National Immunization Technical Advisory Group on Immunization's (NTAGI) Dr NK Arora spoke exclusively to Republic TV on Tuesday. When asked to comment on the reports of the government trying to mix two doses of vaccine, Dr NK Arora said that there is no intention of mixing and making a curry of vaccines. The planning is to do scientific studies, where one vaccine can be given as first dose or second dose, whereas the other can be given as a complimentary dose, he added.

The Chairman of COVID Working Committee said, "The main purpose of doing is so that we would like to have a better immune response to the vaccine and this is why we are trying to take the benefit of 2 vaccines."

While stating that during such a process, safety will not be compromised anywhere, the doctor said that all the vaccines are manufactured on different platforms. Speaking about an incident in Uttar Pradesh, where people were given one dose of Covaxin and the other of Covishield, he said that this increases the programmatic ease. Calling mixing of COVID-19 vaccines a programmatic error, for now, the member of NTGAI said all of this is safe and can be done in properly designed studies.

Dr NK Arora said, "This is not something, which can be done without evidence. The country is planning to have such studies because at some times we may be having 6 or seven vaccines, which are manufactured on different platforms."

While stating that India is soon going to have more COVID-19 vaccines such as RNA vaccine, DNA vaccine, etc, the doctor said that each of the vaccines will have to undergo a scientific study, clinical clearances and proper data collection. remarking that this mixing of COVID vaccines is a very rigorous task, he said that this process may be started soon in the next couple of months because full protocols have to be prepared. "Ministries and states would also be involved in this process," NK Arora added.

He also spoke about vaccine tracker platform, saying that the whole purpose of this platform is that the government will have a detailed record of which vaccines are being given, are there any side effects of the same. He said that in a nutshell, this tracking platform will be looking at the impact of the vaccine on people.

Responding to a question that will help India in combating a massive wave of Coronavirus in a particular area or district, Dr Arora said Insacog is a network of 10 best genomic institutions of the country and they are doing genomic sequencing of all the Coronaviruses, which are isolated and circulated in the community at the moment. It is this Insacog activity, which has helped us to identify variant 617.2, which has practically overtaken all the other variants, he added.

Current COVID-19 situation in India

India so far has recorded over 2,81,75,044 positive COVID-19 cases, out of which, 2,59,47,629 have successfully recovered and 3,31,895 have died. As per the latest information from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 1,27,510 new cases, 2,55,287 fresh recoveries and 2,795 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 18,95,520.

