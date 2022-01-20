Study Shows Fall In Immunity 6 Months After COVID Vaccination - Time For Boosters For All?

A recent study by Hyderabad-based AIG Hospitals has demonstrated a decline in the immunity of 30% of individuals in the study over the age of 40 years, six months of vaccination. The study conducted by AIG Hospitals, along with the Asian Healthcare Foundation aimed to understand the effectiveness of current vaccines over the long-term and analyse the specific age and demographic bracket that needed a booster at the earliest.

Antibodies to SARS-CoV2 of 1,636 healthcare workers who were fully vaccinated were evaluated during the study to assess the duration of vaccine-induced immunity and protection. Researchers measured the IgG anti-S1 and IgG anti-S2 antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in the volunteers. Those with antibody levels less than 15 AU/ml were considered antibody negative. The study showed that 30% over the age of 40 years lose vaccine-acquired immunity after 6 months.

In an official statement, Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, chairman of AIG Hospitals explained that there was a need to devise strategies that would ensure the minimal spread of COVID-19 in coming times.

"We are seeing a surge of infections across the country. Fortunately, the severity of the disease is mild because of multiple factors including the effect of vaccination, the intrinsic character of the variant itself, and natural immunity amongst the population. However, we need to devise strategies that can ensure minimal spread and protect as many people as possible. The study is aimed to understand the effectiveness of current vaccines over the long-term and see if there are specific population demography who need a booster at the earliest," he said.

Booster shots: Where the world stands

The analysis has once again highlighted the growing need for COVID-19 booster shots for the entire population. So far, the Centre has kickstarted the precaution dose for the healthcare professionals, senior citizens and frontline workers from January 10. At that time, vaccination has been opened for the 15-18 age group for the first time as well. Over 50% of teenagers in the aforementioned bracket have already taken their first shot.

On January 19, the World Health Organisation (WHO) had asserted that elderly or immunocompromised people may need three or four shots of the COVID-19 vaccine. Executive director of the WHO’s health emergencies program, Dr Michael Ryan had informed that while most healthy people may need just two shots, the elderly or immunocompromised may need three or four.

Amid the growing booster debate, it is important to mention that several countries, such as Israel have already begun offering boosters to children as young as 12. The CDC had approved Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 booster shots for all US adults back in November 2021. UK PM Boris Johnson announced COVID-19 booster shots for all adults after the country reported its first Omicron death in December 2021. Germany, earlier this week, become the latest nation to recommend that all children between the ages of 12 and 17 receive a COVID-19 booster shot. Hungary is ready to offer a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot to people who ask for it.

(Image: PTI)