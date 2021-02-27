Study Suggests Two Models To Dissect Covid-19 Transmissions At Retail Stores: Report

A study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences in the US has developed a mathematical model that focuses on retail stores as one of the major spots for Covid-19 transmissions. The study emphasises customer movement in a retail store and dissects disease transmission into 2 models — 'direct exposure' that is when one customer is closely facing another person, and 'wake exposure' is when one customer is in the airflow behind another person.

The study prioritises the 6-feet distance to be maintained between two people and highlights two more interventions — reducing the 'speed variance' of customers to a shop, and 'throughput control'. By speed variance, they mean the 'pace with which customers start crowding outside a shop', while by throughput control they mean 'how much goods a retailer can produce and provide it to people within specified time-slots'.

Speed variance and throughput control can be effective whether direct or wake transmission is dominant. The researchers Robert A. Shumsky, Laurens Debo, Rebecca M. Lebeaux, Quang P. Nguyen, and Anne G. Hoen use these two models and two interventions to explain how customers at a retail shop contribute to the rate of Covid-19 transmissions. They have discovered that restricting the customers to one-way movement is highly effective if direct exposure is dominant. However, the one-way concept does not help when the transmission is through wake exposure, that is via airflow.

For instance, suppose customers are standing in a queue outside a grocery store. When the people in the locality know that the shop owner opens the shop at a given time and has all the stock, most of them dedicate their time standing in that queue, where transmissions are very likely to happen. The customers are asked to stand in boxes that are drawn on the floor, maintaining the distance. This type is basically one-way movement, however, the customer ultimately will come in contact with the retailer or any other person in the queue. Direct exposure is dominating in one-way movement.

The same customers in the queue can contract Covid-19 when an affected person ahead or behind them coughs or sneezes. Thus the researchers they can contract the virus from big droplets or aerosols. The study basically tries to elaborate on the needs by retail shops to opt measures like controlling the speed variance and the throughput, so the number of customers arriving in a shop can be limited, ultimately an attempt to limit the Covid-19 contractions.

However, applying the methods suggested by the study is likely to be a challenge for several retailers in India, given the scenario during lockdown when many parts in the country reported incidents of overcrowding in retail shops. But such ways of one-way movement and the 2 models can be implemented in restaurants, airports, railway stations, bus stations, and other major public spots, to understand the rate of transmissions.

